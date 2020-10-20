Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $98.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

