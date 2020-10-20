Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

