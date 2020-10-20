Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

