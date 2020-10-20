Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

INTC stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

