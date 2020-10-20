Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

