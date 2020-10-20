Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

