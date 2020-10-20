Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

HD stock opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

