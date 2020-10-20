Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) Shares Gap Down to $10,900.00

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10,900.00, but opened at $10,555.00. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) shares last traded at $10,555.00, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

About Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

