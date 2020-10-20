Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and DEMANT A S/ADR (NYSE:WILYY) Critical Comparison

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get DEMANT A S/ADR alerts:

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05%

DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Myomo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.50 $219.15 million $0.45 36.24 Myomo $3.84 million 4.26 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEMANT A S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DEMANT A S/ADR and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEMANT A S/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myomo has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Given Myomo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than DEMANT A S/ADR.

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Myomo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.