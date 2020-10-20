N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Down to $53.50

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $51.00. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 489,308 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a market cap of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.17.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

