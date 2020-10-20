Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NK stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,134.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,619 over the last three months. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

