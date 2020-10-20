Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NSSC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 40,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,466. The company has a market cap of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

