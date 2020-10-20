Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $147,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,152.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,804 shares of company stock valued at $32,243,394. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.