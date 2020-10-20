National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE NBHC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $914.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

