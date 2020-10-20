Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

