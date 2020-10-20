NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.79. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 199 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

