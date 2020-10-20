NEM Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Billion (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. NEM has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $19.09 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinbe, Bitbns and Iquant. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, YoBit, Zaif, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Koineks, Kuna, Bithumb, Crex24, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liquid, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Poloniex, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Iquant, Huobi, Indodax, COSS, OKEx and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

