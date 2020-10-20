Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

