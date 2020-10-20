Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

