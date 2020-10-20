Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $610.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $514.80.

NFLX opened at $530.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.20.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

