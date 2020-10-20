Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $514.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

