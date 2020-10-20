NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.33

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 1860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 25,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $801,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,025 shares of company stock worth $6,632,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

