NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetSTREIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.19.

NASDAQ:NTST opened at $17.52 on Friday. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

