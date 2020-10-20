Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $313.00

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.00, but opened at $300.20. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $311.40, with a volume of 545,468 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Get Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59.

In related news, insider Rohit Malhotra bought 167,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £686,897.60 ($897,436.11). Also, insider Simon Haslam purchased 50,926 shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £110,000.16 ($143,715.91). Insiders purchased 253,462 shares of company stock worth $89,874,776 in the last 90 days.

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Company Profile (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.