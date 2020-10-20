New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 87.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 741,730 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

HYB opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

