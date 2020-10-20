New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.58

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.58 and last traded at $174.80, with a volume of 4943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

