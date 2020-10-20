Newton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $920,609.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $920,609.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

