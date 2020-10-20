Nigel Rogers Acquires 30,000 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.30. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.