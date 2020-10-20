NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $128.90. 48,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

