Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.