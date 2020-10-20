Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $202.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

