Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

