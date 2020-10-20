Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.39.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
