Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

