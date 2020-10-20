Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.39.
Shares of NTRS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.