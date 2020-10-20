Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.28 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $272,137. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

