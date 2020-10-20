NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,001,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

