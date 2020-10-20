Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.45 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

