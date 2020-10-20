Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novartis by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,346. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.