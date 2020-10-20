Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Novocure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

NVCR stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.93 and a beta of 1.41. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,972 shares of company stock worth $17,178,670. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Novocure by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

