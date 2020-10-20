Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.66). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.29 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 751.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nutanix by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.