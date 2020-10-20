NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $546.34. 67,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,547. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.46 and a 200-day moving average of $406.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.