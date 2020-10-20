NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

