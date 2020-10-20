NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $152.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.73.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,947.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

