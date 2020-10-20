OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.00. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 182,037 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28.

OKYO Pharma Limited Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

