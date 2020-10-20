Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.78. Omeros shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 5,545 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2,404.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 680,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

