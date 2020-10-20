OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,316,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

