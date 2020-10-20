Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $431.44 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Ontology has a market cap of $431.44 million and approximately $133.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Upbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,484,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, BitMart, Kucoin, Upbit, Indodax, Koinex, BCEX, Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

