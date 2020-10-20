Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,129. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

