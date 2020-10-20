ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ORIC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 21st. ORIC Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 24th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,831,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,119,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.