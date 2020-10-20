Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

