PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 43,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

