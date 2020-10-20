Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.35

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 15606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEIX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $617.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

